Maine police chief charged with aggravated assault

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (AP) — A Maine police chief has been arrested for aggravated assault and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

Ryan Reardon was charged on a warrant issued by Piscataquis County officials, the district attorney's office said.

No further information was available Thursday morning. The district attorney didn't immediately return a message, and it was unknown if Reardon has an attorney.

Reardon has been Dover-Foxcroft’s Chief of Police for three years and he served as sheriff of Kennebec County before that.