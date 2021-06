AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers in both the House and Senate approved am initial bill on Wednesday that aims to open primaries to unenrolled and independent voters.

The 92-52 vote in the House gives initial approval to a bill that would allow unenrolled and independent voters to participate in primary elections without having to register with a certain political party, the Portland Press Herald reported. The Senate previously voted 27-7 in support of the bill.