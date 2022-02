CALAIS, Maine (AP) — A host of Maine officials called on a nonprofit group Friday to rethink plans to close veterans nursing homes in northern parts of the state.

Maine Veterans' Homes in Machias and Caribou are expected to close this spring. The four members of the state's congressional delegation said they sent a letter to the Maine Veterans' Homes board opposing the plans and calling on it to work with state and federal officials to keep the facilities open.