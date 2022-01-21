Maine committee nixes bid to stop COVID-19 vaccine mandates Jan. 21, 2022 Updated: Jan. 21, 2022 9:55 a.m.
1 of11 Capt. Joseph White leads a group of Maine National Guardsmen into Central Maine Medical Center, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Lewiston, Maine. Gov. Janet Mills has deployed additional National Guard to several Maine hospital to assist with care of COVID patients. Robert F. Bukaty/AP Show More Show Less
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A committee of the Maine Legislature has voted against a proposal that would have prohibited the state from enacting COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
The Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee voted the proposal down by party lines on Thursday. Democrats, who have a majority in the Legislature, opposed the move, which was proposed by Republican Rep. Tracy Quint, of Hodgdon.