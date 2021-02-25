Maine Senate taking up more than 50 nominations

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine Senate confirmation votes Thursday evening mark the first time all the senators have gathered together since December.

On the slate for confirmation hearings were more than 50 nominations for posts ranging from the judiciary to the Maine Turnpike Authority to the Maine Board of Education.

Senators were considering the appointment of acting Environmental Commissioner Melanie Loyzim to take the post on a permanent basis, and Katherine McBride as state archivist.

The session addresses only confirmations.

The senators were meeting in the Maine House chamber, which is larger than the Senate chamber, to accommodate social distancing during the pandemic.

The last time they gathered was in December, when they convened at the Augusta Civic Center to take the oath of office.

There are currently 34 senators pending an election to fill the vacancy left when Democrat Shenna Bellows became secretary of state.