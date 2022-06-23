Magic take Banchero 1st, Holmgren, Smith follow in NBA draft BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer June 23, 2022 Updated: June 23, 2022 9:22 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — The Orlando Magic selected Duke forward Paolo Banchero on Thursday night with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.
After leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four in coach Mike Krzyzewski's final season, the 6-foot-10 forward was called first by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to begin the draft, beating out fellow first-year forwards Jabari Smith Jr. and Chet Holmgren.