Macron urges French to save energy, seeks 10% drop in use Sep. 5, 2022 Updated: Sep. 5, 2022 12:27 p.m.
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is calling for a sharp 10% reduction in the country’s energy use in coming weeks and months to avoid the risk of rationing and cuts this winter, amid tensions with supplier Russia over the war in Ukraine.
Macron warned Monday that forced energy savings might have to be considered in coming months if voluntary efforts aren't sufficient. He said energy rationing plans are being prepared "in case" they're needed, and that “cuts will happen as a last resort.”