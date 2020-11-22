https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/MT-130-NoLocalGunLaws-All-100-15745978.php
MT-130-NoLocalGunLaws-All,100
The Associated PressPublished
Montana: Revise Conceal Carry Laws (End local govt authority)
100 percent
Yes, 298,538 - 51 percent
No, 287,157 - 49 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Hunters having varying degrees of success
-
2
Fewer anglers are active this week
-
3
Two deaths attributed to coronavirus at Baldwin prison
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
5
DNR expects successful deer hunting season
-
6
Michigan man dies after struggling with arresting officers
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Winter Driving Tips
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.