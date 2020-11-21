https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/MT-130-NoLocalGunLaws-All-100-15744634.php
MT-130-NoLocalGunLaws-All,100
The Associated PressUpdated
Montana: Revise Conceal Carry Laws (End local govt authority)
100 percent
Yes, 298,538 - 51 percent
No, 287,157 - 49 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Two deaths attributed to coronavirus at Baldwin prison
-
2
Fewer anglers are active this week
-
3
Lake County community events calendar
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
5
Hunters having varying degrees of success
-
6
Lounsbury: Late-season deer hunting is special timeframe
-
7
DNR expects successful deer hunting season
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.