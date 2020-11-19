https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/MT-130-NoLocalGunLaws-All-100-15738857.php
MT-130-NoLocalGunLaws-All,100
The Associated PressPublished
Montana: Revise Conceal Carry Laws (End local govt authority)
100 percent
Yes, 298,538 - 51 percent
No, 287,157 - 49 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Lounsbury: Late-season deer hunting is special timeframe
-
2
Two deaths attributed to coronavirus at Baldwin prison
-
3
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
4
Lake County returns to remote meetings
-
5
Lake County Star archives to be available online
-
6
Salvation Army implements diaper giveaway program during coronavirus pandemic
-
7
Michigan governor says she has authority for stay-home order
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.