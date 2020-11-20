https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/MT-118-AllwMarijAgeLaw-All-100-15741870.php
MT-118-AllwMarijAgeLaw-All,100
The Associated PressUpdated
Montana: Allow Marijuana Legal Age (To be set by law)
100 percent
x-Yes, 340,995 - 58 percent
No, 248,473 - 42 percent
