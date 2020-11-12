https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/MT-118-AllwMarijAgeLaw-All-100-15721552.php
MT-118-AllwMarijAgeLaw-All,100
Updated
Montana: Allow Marijuana Legal Age (To be set by law)
100 percent
x-Yes, 339,356 - 58 percent
No, 247,252 - 42 percent
