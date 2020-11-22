https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/MS-3-NewFlagDesign-All-100-15746037.php
MS-3-NewFlagDesign-All,100
The Associated PressPublished
Mississippi: Flag Referendum (Approve pictured design)
100 percent
x-Yes, 917,185 - 73 percent
No, 343,060 - 27 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Hunters having varying degrees of success
-
2
Fewer anglers are active this week
-
3
Two deaths attributed to coronavirus at Baldwin prison
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
5
DNR expects successful deer hunting season
-
6
Michigan man dies after struggling with arresting officers
-
7
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Winter Driving Tips
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.