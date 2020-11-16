https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/MS-3-NewFlagDesign-All-100-15730037.php
MS-3-NewFlagDesign-All,100
The Associated PressUpdated
Mississippi: Flag Referendum (Approve pictured design)
1767 of 1768 precincts reporting - 99 percent
x-Yes, 856,930 - 72 percent
No, 330,120 - 28 percent
