https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/MS-3-NewFlagDesign-All-100-15724645.php
MS-3-NewFlagDesign-All,100
The Associated PressPublished
Mississippi: Flag Referendum (Approve pictured design)
1767 of 1768 precincts reporting - 99 percent
x-Yes, 788,203 - 71 percent
No, 315,894 - 29 percent
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
2
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
3
Correction: Walmart-Automated Delivery story
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
-
5
Results for Nov. 3 election races in Lake County
-
6
Peacock Township approves medical marijuana facilities
-
7
4-H Learning Kits are back
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.