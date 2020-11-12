https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/MS-3-NewFlagDesign-All-100-15721611.php
MS-3-NewFlagDesign-All,100
The Associated Press
Mississippi: Flag Referendum (Approve pictured design)
1767 of 1768 precincts reporting - 99 percent
x-Yes, 788,203 - 71 percent
No, 315,894 - 29 percent
