https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/MO-3-ChangeRedistrcting-All-100-15733030.php
MO-3-ChangeRedistrcting-All,100
The Associated PressPublished
Missouri: Change Redistricting Process (Limit special interests)
100 percent
x-Yes, 1,471,892 - 51 percent
No, 1,413,223 - 49 percent
