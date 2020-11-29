https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/MI-2-ReqEDataWarrant-All-100-15761002.php
MI-2-ReqEDataWarrant-All,100
The Associated PressPublished
Michigan: Require Warrant for Electronic Data (Constitutional
Amendment)
100 percent
x-Yes, 4,472,671 - 89 percent
No, 567,130 - 11 percent
Most Popular
-
1
It continues to be slow for fishing
-
2
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
3
Property owners hold luncheon
-
4
Sheriff's office: Body found on side of road
-
5
Get Hulu for $1.99/month during this Black Friday promotion
-
6
Fatal train collision
-
7
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.