https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/MI-2-ReqEDataWarrant-All-100-15724638.php
MI-2-ReqEDataWarrant-All,100
The Associated PressPublished
Michigan: Require Warrant for Electronic Data (Constitutional
Amendment)
100 percent
x-Yes, 4,457,246 - 89 percent
No, 564,793 - 11 percent
Most Popular
-
1
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
2
Pastor's Pen: Was Jesus really perfect or not?
-
3
Correction: Walmart-Automated Delivery story
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: A review of ORV rules and laws
-
5
Results for Nov. 3 election races in Lake County
-
6
Peacock Township approves medical marijuana facilities
-
7
4-H Learning Kits are back
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.