MDOT Official: Pan Am's sale to CSX could be good for Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Transportation Department official says the sale of the state's largest railroad could be a good thing.

CSX announced last week that it's buying Pan Am Railways, expanding CSX’s 23-state network into Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine while adding to its reach in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Nate Moulton, director of freight and passenger services for the Maine Transportation Department, told Maine Public the deal would open up direct rail connections to many locations in the eastern U.S.

But Moulton says there are questions to be answered about how CSX will handle the Amtrak Downeaster passenger trains that use private tracks from Brunswick to the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border.

“We have questions in that regard, making sure that service is protected and continues to run on time and efficiently," he said.

CSX already operates more than 21,000 miles (34,000 kilometers) of track in 23 Eastern states and two Canadian provinces. The acquisition will require the approval of the federal Surface Transportation Board