https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/MD-2-ExpandGaming-All-100-15741888.php
MD-2-ExpandGaming-All,100
The Associated PressUpdated
Maryland: Expand Commercial Gaming (Authorize sports betting)
1990 of 1991 precincts reporting - 99 percent
x-Yes, 1,876,278 - 67 percent
No, 923,942 - 33 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Lounsbury: Late-season deer hunting is special timeframe
-
2
Lake County community events calendar
-
3
Baldwin bowling coach resigns
-
4
DNR expects successful deer hunting season
-
5
MSU CrowdPower campaign benefits Lake County 4-H
-
6
Lake County amends remote participation resolution
-
7
District Health Department No. 10 issues new guidelines for employers
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.