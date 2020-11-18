https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/MD-2-ExpandGaming-All-100-15735874.php
MD-2-ExpandGaming-All,100
The Associated Press
Maryland: Expand Commercial Gaming (Authorize sports betting)
1973 of 1991 precincts reporting - 99 percent
x-Yes, 1,849,823 - 67 percent
No, 912,806 - 33 percent
