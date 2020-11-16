https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/MD-2-ExpandGaming-All-100-15729986.php
Maryland: Expand Commercial Gaming (Authorize sports betting)
1961 of 1991 precincts reporting - 98 percent
x-Yes, 1,817,142 - 67 percent
No, 898,630 - 33 percent
