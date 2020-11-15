https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/MD-2-ExpandGaming-All-100-15728461.php
MD-2-ExpandGaming-All,100
The Associated PressUpdated
Maryland: Expand Commercial Gaming (Authorize sports betting)
1961 of 1991 precincts reporting - 98 percent
x-Yes, 1,817,142 - 67 percent
No, 898,630 - 33 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Anglers still finding a few opportunities
-
2
Tom Lounsbury: Opening day anticipation
-
3
Audit: UK ex-worker bought 84 iPhones on university card
-
4
Baldwin restaurant a total loss after Wednesday blaze
-
5
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
6
Bidding at Johnny Bench auction ends at just under $2M
-
7
Steelhead fishing should be picking up
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.