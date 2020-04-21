MCSO: caregiver at assisted living facility accused of abuse

PHOENIX (AP) — A caregiver at an assisted living facility has been arrested for allegedly assaulting an elderly female resident, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The agency said Gloria Biamushinga was taken into custody on suspicion of one count of vulnerable adult abuse.

It was unclear Monday if Biamushinga has a lawyer yet.

Family members of the alleged victim contacted the sheriff’s office on April 11 to report the incident.

Video footage allegedly shows the caregiver striking the victim in the head three times.

Sheriff’s officials say there was apparent physical evidence of bruising to the woman’s eye that was consistent with the reported assault.

The video was shared with the assisted living facility and Biamushinga was suspended. She was arrested last Friday.

The name of the assisting living facility wasn’t released.