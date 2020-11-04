https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/MA-Ques-2-RCVForPriGE-Decided-15702008.php
MA-Ques-2-RCVForPriGE-Decided
The Associated PressPublished
BULLETIN (AP) — Question 2 - Create Ranked-Choice Voting, rejected,
Massachusetts.
AP Elections 11-04-2020 15:57
