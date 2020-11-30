https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/MA-2-RCVForPriGE-All-100-15762558.php
MA-2-RCVForPriGE-All,100
The Associated PressUpdated
Massachusetts: Create Ranked-Choice Voting (For primary and GE)
100 percent
Yes, 1,548,992 - 45 percent
x-No, 1,875,712 - 55 percent
