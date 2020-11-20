https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/MA-2-RCVForPriGE-All-100-15741872.php
MA-2-RCVForPriGE-All,100
The Associated PressUpdated
Massachusetts: Create Ranked-Choice Voting (For primary and GE)
2166 of 2173 precincts reporting - 99 percent
Yes, 1,514,337 - 45 percent
x-No, 1,837,255 - 55 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Lounsbury: Late-season deer hunting is special timeframe
-
2
Lake County community events calendar
-
3
Baldwin bowling coach resigns
-
4
DNR expects successful deer hunting season
-
5
MSU CrowdPower campaign benefits Lake County 4-H
-
6
Lake County amends remote participation resolution
-
7
District Health Department No. 10 issues new guidelines for employers
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.