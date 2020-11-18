https://www.lakecountystar.com/news/article/MA-2-RCVForPriGE-All-100-15735853.php
MA-2-RCVForPriGE-All,100
The Associated PressUpdated
Massachusetts: Create Ranked-Choice Voting (For primary and GE)
2165 of 2173 precincts reporting - 99 percent
Yes, 1,512,006 - 45 percent
x-No, 1,834,968 - 55 percent
Most Popular
-
1
Michigan governor says she has authority for stay-home order
-
2
Anglers still finding a few opportunities
-
3
The best Instant Pot deals available for Black Friday
-
4
SHERIFF'S CORNER: Clarifying laws on shooting firearms
-
5
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit
-
6
Hello Fresh's Black Friday deal is the best I can find
-
7
Herman Milton Tyson
View Comments
© 2020 Hearst Communications, Inc.