Luxurious 1,200-year-old mansion found in southern Israel EMILY ROSE, Associated Press Aug. 23, 2022 Updated: Aug. 23, 2022 10:52 a.m.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Archaeologists unearthed a lavish 1,200-year-old estate in Israel's desert south that offers a unique glimpse of life for wealthy residents of the Negev region, the country's antiquities authority said Tuesday.
The discovery in the Bedouin town of Rahat dates to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th century, the authority said.