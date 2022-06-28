Luther Logging Days kicks of July 2

LUTHER — The Luther Logging Days festival is one-of-a-kind, celebrating Luther and its traditions as a logging community. Always taking place the Fourth of July weekend, the fun this year kicks off Friday, July 2, in downtown Luther.

The day begins with a youth fishing tournament at the mill pond from 9 a.m. to noon. The Grand Central opens at noon, when the activities for the day commence, including a beautiful baby contest at the Ellsworth Hall, live music, a basketball tournament, and a craft show at the library sponsored by the Luther Lions.

Some other highlights of the day include a watermelon eating contest at 2 p.m., a tie-dye party at Newkirk Hall from 2-5 p.m., and Miss Luther Days Pageant at 6 p.m. at Purchase Pavilion. Softball tournaments begin also at 6 p.m., as well as the Flying Star Rodeo at the school grounds.

Saturday begins with a 5K walk/run at 8 a.m., an all-you-can eat breakfast at the Lions Club from 8-10:30 a.m. At 10 a.m., Grand Central and other festival activities open.

The Grand Parade takes place at 11 a.m. on Main Street, with Don and Mary Jo Nixon as grand marshals. After the parade, folks can look forward to a chicken barbecue at the Luther Museum, fireman water slide at the Mill Pond Park, Gordon the Musician at the Purchase Pavilion and an antique car show.

At 12:30 p.m., people can enjoy a hot dog eating contest and other games and competitions, such as Fear Factor, Luther version. The Out House race takes place at 1 p.m. A log show will take place at 2 p.m. in the free show lot, the Deline Farms Petting Zoo at Purchase Pavilion, and kids games will be from 2-4 p.m. The band Onager will take the Main Stage from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

On Sunday, all-day softball tournaments will be going on, and people can start off the day with an all-you-can-eat breakfast by the Luther Lions. Other highlights include a kid and pet parade on Main Street at 12:30 p.m. and America's Birthday Party after the parade in the church yard.

A kiddie tractor pull will be at 1 p.m. on Main Street, as well as a cake walk. At 2 p.m., a horse pull will take place at the school grounds, a chicken throwing contest on Main Street, and horseshoes ($5 entry draw partner at the Lions Club.) A rubber duck run will be at the Mill Pond River at 4 p.m.

The Beautiful Baby Contest and Chinese auctions ends at 5 p.m. A zip line will take place at the Luther Library from 5-9 p.m. The big raffle drawing is at 7:30 p.m.

The much anticipated event, the Luther Fireworks Show, will take place at dusk Sunday evening, concluding another year of Luther Logging fun.

For a full schedule of events, check out Luther Days Facebook page.