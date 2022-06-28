Luther Logging Days kicks of July 2

LUTHER — The Luther Logging Days festival is one-of-a-kind, celebrating Luther and its traditions as a logging community. Always taking place the Fourth of July weekend, the fun this year kicks off Friday, July 2, in downtown Luther.
The day begins with a youth fishing tournament at the mill pond from 9 a.m. to noon. The Grand Central opens at noon, when the activities for the day commence, including a beautiful baby contest at the Ellsworth Hall, live music, a basketball tournament, and a craft show at the library sponsored by the Luther Lions.