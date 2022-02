LUTHER — With miles upon miles of dense forests and swampy areas, the wild terrain in the wider-Luther area which is intertwined with many winding trails, can be tricky to near impossible for large rescue vehicles to navigate in the winter.

The Luther Fire Department knows how much smoother rescue operations and other fire calls can be handled with a rescue sled.

The Luther Area Public Library has recently assisted the fire department in their goal to purchase an Equinox Rescue Sled, and last Friday handed Fire Chief Don Nixon a check for $296.25 to go toward the purchase of that equipment.

A bake sale the previous Saturday during Luther Fire Department's visit for Story Hour was a success. The library fundraiser was spearheaded by Theresa Laughlin, the new assistant librarian, along with support from the library staff and the community

"We really appreciate it," said Chief Nixon, thanking the library and community for helping in the effort to attain a rescue sled.

The sled, which costs nearly $8,000, would be able to navigate smaller trail areas and rescues in the woods. Nixon said the community has been generous in donating money for two snowmobiles for the department also to use for rescue operations during winter.

"During a big snowstorm, you can't get a large vehicle into remote places. There are miles and miles of trails. Some years we have had several snowmobile accidents, and this year there has only been one," Chief Nixon said, also explaining some homes are off the beaten path and quite far from road access. A rescue sled would help the fire department more quickly assist during emergency situations.

The Luther Fire Department, located at 110 S. Ash St. in Luther, is still welcoming donations for the rescue sled.