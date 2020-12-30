Low-income New Mexicans to get more help with utility bills

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Low-income New Mexicans will receive more help with their utility bills under an effort funded by federal coronavirus relief money.

The state Human Services Department announced Tuesday that it has received more than $5 million of federal funding that will pay for $300 one-time payments for those who are behind at least one month on their utility payments.

Officials said eligible households will automatically be identified through a partnership between the state agency and existing vendors that work with the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. That program helps about 70,000 New Mexico households with heating and cooling costs.

State officials have reported strains on public assistance programs during the pandemic as joblessness has increased.

With the latest relief money, the state will issue the energy assistance payments directly to utility vendors on behalf of eligible households. Distributions will continue through September, unless funds are exhausted before that.

New Mexico has reported nearly 140,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. More than 2,400 people in the state have succumbed to the virus, and state health officials urged people to follow public health orders to limit spread as vaccinations are administered in the coming year.