Louisville native stars in the new Netflix Christmas movie

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville native Justin Cornwell plays a big role in a new film destined to join the ranks of modern Christmas classics alongside, “A Christmas Story,” “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” “Elf,” “The Grinch,” “Home Alone” and “Planes, Trains, and Automobiles,” — to name just a few.

The fresh addition to your family-friendly seasonal lineup is the hit Netflix original movie “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.” The feature film transports viewers into the “magical, mystical world of wishes and wonders” inside toy inventor Jeronicus Jangle’s (Academy Award-winner Forest Whitaker) gadget and gizmos workshop.

Cornwell, who made his acting debut in school productions at Crosby Middle School, Eastern High School and the University of Louisville before moving onto theater in Chicago and eventually television and film roles, opens the movie as the energetic younger version of Whitaker’s character.

After watching the film, we’d say it has that same bountiful and rich Willy Wonka feel, with magical toys replacing the wonderful world of candy. “Jingle Jangle” is a steampunk fantasy brimming with spectacular inventions, captivating costumes and sets, upbeat music and dance scenes and a message that resonates for 2020.

“This film speaks to the healing that we all need to do in this time. We all want to be redeemed and we want to be renewed,” Cornwell told The Courier Journal. “This movie allows us to see ourselves and our flaws but also our magic and our beauty. It’s perfect for the time we’re in right now because we all just want to feel good and have something to sing and dance about.”

Cornwell joined a blockbuster cast to make “Jingle Jangle” including Whitaker, Phylicia Rashad, Keegan-Michael Key and Ricky Martin, with original songs by John Legend.

“It’s refreshing to have such beautiful images of black and brown people after being forced to view so many horrifying images of ourselves in recent times,” Cornwell said.

The majority of the film’s production took place before the COVID-19 outbreak which meant the 32-year-old actor was fortunate to spend time with the more seasoned actors on the set. Especially, he said, with Whitaker with whom he shared the character of Jeronicus.

“I was able to talk with Forrest and Keegan and Phylicia and have conversations that allowed me to absorb their energy and their presence,” he said. “It gave me a deep confidence in what I had to go and do because they looked at me with confidence in their eyes that I could do it.”

That was the confidence to not only act but also sing and dance in the film.

“I am not a trained dancer but I have been dancing my entire life,” he said. “I could definitely hold my own at the high school dances.”

We first met Cornwell four years ago as he was about to star in his first network series. It was the “big break” actors dream about but it would be a bittersweet experience.

In 2017, he was cast alongside the late Bill Paxton in the CBS drama “Training Day.” The series was canceled after 13 episodes when Paxton died suddenly that year.

“It was disheartening but Bill always had faith in me and he always told me that constantly,” Cornwell said. “Now I find myself in a space where I’ve learned so much from what has happened in my career and what has happened in my life that I can say that even though that experience was hard, I still wouldn’t trade it for the world. It taught me so much and made me a more patient person and a more present actor.”

Since the cancellation of “Training Day,” the Louisville native has steadily worked in the film industry and been home as a guest of the Kentucky Derby Festival. He also married his U of L college sweetheart, Lindsey. Although his next role remains a secret, he did tell us “I have to work out really hard to be ready for this one.”

For a guy who started his career in Crosby Middle School’s production of “Lagooned,” and Eastern High School’s “Cinderella Confidential,” a starring role in “Jingle Jangle,” a film destined to become a Christmas favorite, is pretty magical.

“I’m so happy to put this (film) into the world,” he said. “It’s just amazing for me to be able to be a part of this.”

Catch “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” on Netflix.