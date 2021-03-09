Louisiana widens vaccine access for preexisting conditions

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — On the one-year anniversary of its first confirmed COVID-19 case, Louisiana is widening COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 years and older who has among two dozen high-risk medical conditions, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday.

The broader vaccine eligibility sweeps hundreds of thousands of additional people onto the access list — starting immediately.

The Democratic governor's decision newly adds anyone age 16 to 54 if they have hypertension asthma, cancer, diabetes, sickle cell disease, chronic kidney or liver disease, chronic pulmonary disease, Down syndrome, heart conditions, weakened immune system or several other preexisting conditions. Smokers and people who are overweight also are eligible. In addition, people who work at homeless shelters, jails and group homes now have access.

Those who are 16 or 17 will have access to the Pfizer vaccine because it is the only vaccine currently authorized for younger people.

Eligibility expansion comes as states are receiving larger shipments of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and a third, single-dose shot from Johnson & Johnson has been added into the mix. Meanwhile, three months have passed since vaccinations began, so Louisiana has steadily been immunizing more and more people.

About 17% of the state’s total population has received at least the first dose of the two-dose vaccine regimens available, according to state health department data. Nearly 449,000 people have been fully immunized, according to the state health department.

The hopeful news about broadened vaccine access fell on the same day that Louisiana marked a more somber benchmark. Exactly a year prior, the state received confirmation of its first COVID-19 case in the New Orleans area.

Since then, 9,044 deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed across the state, and hundreds of additional deaths are suspected. Nearly 373,000 people in Louisiana have been confirmed to have contracted the virus since the first case, according to the health department.

Under the new eligibility rules issued Tuesday by Edwards, much of the adult population of Louisiana’s 4.6 million residents will have access to the vaccine. Most of them can only get vaccinated if they schedule their own appointments through the network of hospitals, clinics, pharmacies and community vaccine sites administering the doses.

Those eligible include anyone age 65 and older with no preexisting conditions required; K-12 teachers and school support staff; people who work at daycare centers; pregnant women; health care employees; first responders; people who live and work at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities; state and local officials handling COVID-19 response; and elections workers, among others.

Demand continues to outstrip the available supply of vaccine doses, in Louisiana and across the nation. But with more vaccine available, Louisiana has started to hold multiple large vaccination events at churches, convention and civic centers, sports stadiums and other community sites.

Louisiana ranked 35th among states Tuesday in the number of vaccine doses administered per capita, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

