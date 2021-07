BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's Special School District, which includes the state-run schools for the deaf and visually impaired, will be reorganized under a bill unanimously backed by lawmakers and signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The Advocate reports the measure by Baton Rouge Republican Rep. Scott McKnight sets up a 12-member board to oversee operations of the district, including the submission of an annual budget and the selection of a superintendent.