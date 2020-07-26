Louisiana police officer arrested on brutality charge

MONROE, La. (AP) — A northeast Louisiana police officer has been arrested after a man accused him of police brutality.

Monroe Police Officer Jared Desadier was arrested Saturday and booked into jail in Ouachita Parish on charges of malfeasance in office and second degree battery.

Local news outlets report Desadier is accused of beating up Timothy Williams in April after he tried to run from police and then surrendered. Williams accused as many as eight officers of punching and kicking him after he was arrested.

The Monroe Police Department says that besides charging Desadier, it has placed four other officers on leave. The city says investigators have not yet concluded whether the unnamed officers used too much force.

Williams was stopped while police officers were looking for the source of an alarm. According to the arrest report, Williams produced a fake black handgun from underneath his shirt. In a search, officers located a crack pipe in his pocket, the report states, and Williams ran. He was later transported to a hospital “for lacerations he suffered while trying to evade capture.”

The police department and city say body camera footage will be released soon from the incident

“I’m really excited to see arrest warrants issued, but at this point, the public needs to see what really happened,” state Sen. Katrina Jackson, a Monroe Democrat, told KNOE-TV during a Saturday protest over the case. “To me, you’re protecting those who perpetuate it when you hold a video this long.”

Donecia Banks-Miley, a lawyer for Williams, said she wants to make sure officers placed on leave aren't reinstated or allowed to evade responsibility.

“We’re going to advocate until each of the specific officers that were there, that participated in this brutal beating of him, are prosecuted to the full extent of the law," Banks-Miley said.