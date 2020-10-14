Louisiana parish leader quarantines after COVID-19 exposure

GRETNA, La. (AP) — Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng is under quarantine after she possibly came in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, she said in a statement Wednesday.

Sheng's chief operating officer, Steve Lachute, read the statement at Wednesday's Jefferson Parish Council’s meeting, news outlets reported.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I did not want to be in the chambers with you all for today’s council meeting,” she said.

Sheng said she was not showing signs of the coronavirus and is awaiting test results. She told the council she would be working remotely while in isolation and is accessible virtually.

“I encourage everyone in Jefferson Parish to continue to take this illness very seriously,” she said.

Her announcement comes amid a recent rise in demand for COVID testing at parish test sites, she said. In the past 10 days, she wrote, some parish sites have seen up to a 50% increase in demand.

“Please wear a mask when you are in public, stay home if you feel sick or have been directly exposed to someone who is confirmed to have COVID-19 and wash your hands frequently,” Sheng said.