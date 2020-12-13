Louisiana mom charged in breastfeeding baby's overdose death

MARRERO, La. (AP) — Authorities say a Louisiana woman who admitted to drug use while breastfeeding her infant daughter has been charged with second-degree murder in the baby's death.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Autumn Blansett was arrested Friday after the death of her daughter was ruled a homicide.

Deputies responded to Blansett’s home in Marrero on Nov. 1 after the baby was found unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was conducted after an initial investigation did not reveal an obvious cause of death. Detectives say a toxicology report showed the baby had a lethal amount of methamphetamine in her blood at the time of her death.

Police say Blansett admitted to breast-feeding her baby shortly after using methamphetamine and marijuana.