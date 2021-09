SCHRIEVER, La. (AP) — A 38-year-old Louisiana man is accused of killing a woman and wounding a man, then shooting at five state troopers who tried to stop his car an hour later, authorities said.

One officer was treated for a minor head wound, but investigators don't know whether a bullet caused it, Louisiana State Police Trooper Ross Brennan said in an email Monday.

Patrick Waddle of Schriever was arrested early Sunday on charges of first-degree murder of 51-year-old Lisa Eschete and attempted second-degree murder of a man who was with her Saturday night at a home in Schriever, news agencies reported. Both knew Waddle, investigators said.

Waddle shot at the house from outside, then drove off in a Toyota Tundra, police said. Eschete died at a hospital. Sheriff Tim Soignet said the man, whose name was not released, remained in stable condition Monday, The Courier reported.

Brennan said five counts of attempted first degree murder of a police officer were added Sunday night.

The officers, in five squad cars, tried to stop Waddle as his pickup truck passed them going the other way shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday on the street where the earlier shooting had taken place, he said.

He said one trooper fired back but missed.

Waddle pulled into a driveway and ran into woods where he was found about 4 a.m. Sunday after a search involving seven police agencies, Brennan said.

Waddle's bond, already at $4 million, was raised to $11.5 million after the additional charges were filed, The Courier reported.

Soignt said the motive for Saturday's motive was not yet known. "Once we get everything else done we can look into why this took place and what transpired,” he said.

Eschete sued Waddle in 2009, asking for damages in the death of her 19-year-old son, Kerry Eschete, in 2008. The suit alleged that the young man was getting out of a pickup truck at a stoplight and was injured when Waddle drove off before he was entirely out.

A judge dismissed that suit, and authorities never filed charges in connection with Kerry Eschete’s death, the newspaper reported.