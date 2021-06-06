Louisiana lawmakers trying to reach tax deal for roadwork

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana senators advanced several transportation financing proposals in a rare Sunday debate session, as lawmakers negotiated behind the scenes on ways to steer more tax money to roads and bridges before the legislative session wraps up this week.
Senate leaders are proposing to make a temporary 0.45% state sales tax passed in 2018 permanent and send the dollars to infrastructure, rather than letting the tax expire as planned in mid-2025. But that idea appeared to be in trouble, facing significant opposition in the House.