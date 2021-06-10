Louisiana lawmakers OK sports betting rules, send to Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Months after most Louisiana voters agreed to legalize sports betting, lawmakers Thursday gave final passage to rules that will allow the wagering through sports book sites, mobile apps and kiosk locations in parishes where voters supported the activity.
A 33-3 Senate vote sent the regulatory bill by Republican Senate President Page Cortez to the governor's desk. The House earlier had voted 78-15 for the legislation. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to sign the measure into law, paving the way for betting on sports events to begin as early as the fall.