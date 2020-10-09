Louisiana governor's staffer tests positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A staffer for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office said Friday.

The person who tested positive did not have close contact with the governor, but two other staff members who had close contact with the infected person are quarantining for 14 days, Edwards' office said.

The positive test is not the first in Edwards’ administration. In July, the administration announced a staffer in the governor’s press office had tested positive, causing a dozen staffers who came into close contact to quarantine. The governor said he didn’t have close contact with the person in that instance and didn’t quarantine.

In the spring, another staff member of the governor’s, an advocate for people with disabilities named April Dunn, died from a COVID-19 infection, The Advocate reported.