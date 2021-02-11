Louisiana fire marshal warns about heating after fire deaths

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — After three fire deaths in the last day and a blast of cold weather on the way, Louisiana's fire marshal is urging caution when heating homes.

KSLA-TV reports that two men died in a house fire Wednesday morning in Cotton Valley. Deputy fire marshals are investigating the cause, but believe a wood stove was involved. The same day, a house fire killed an 83-year-old occupant in Hammond, according to the city fire department, which was investigating the cause.

Fire Marshal Butch Browning's office released a news release Thursday urging safe practices for home heating as the state readies for some of its coldest temperatures of the winter starting this weekend.

The fire marshal's office said space heaters should be placed away from combustible objects like blankets and all heating appliances should be plugged directly into wall outlets. The agency said stoves and ovens shouldn't be used to heat homes and candles shouldn't be left unattended.