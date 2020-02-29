Louisiana expands visiting hours at state historic sites

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Three of Louisiana's state historic sites will be opening for additional days to visitors starting in March, the Office of State Parks announced.

The Audubon State Historic Site in St. Francisville, Longfellow-Evangeline State Historic Site in St. Martinville and Port Hudson State Historic Site near Baton Rouge will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 7 days a week. The expanded visiting hours start March 2.

“This goes a long way in fulfilling our mission to provide the best possible experience of all of Louisiana’s treasure to both our residents and our visitors," Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, who oversees the state parks and historic sites, said in a statement.

The three facilities join Poverty Point World Heritage Site and Rosedown Plantation State Historic Site in operating seven days a week.

Other historic sites — Fort St. Jean Baptiste, Mansfield State Historic Site and Forts Randolph and Buhlow — will remain open on Wednesday through Sunday, while Centenary State Historic Site's visiting hours are Thursday through Sunday.