BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has created a new award to commemorate Louisiana's only Black governor and to acknowledge the contributions of African American leaders in the state.

The Democratic governor and the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus held the first P.B.S. Pinchback breakfast Thursday and gave the P.B.S. Legacy Award to retired Louisiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Bernette Johnson, the first Black person and second woman to hold that position.