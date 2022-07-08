Louisiana abortion ban allowed to proceed; judge lifts stay KEVIN McGILL, Associated Press July 8, 2022 Updated: July 8, 2022 2:04 p.m.
1 of11 Operating room technician Nikki Jordan performs an ultrasound on a patient at Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport, La., Wednesday, July 6, 2022. She tells each patient, "You have the right to ask me any question. You have the right to take a picture home with you. You have the right to hear the heartbeat." "Most take a glimpse (of the ultrasound) and hand it back." Nearly two weeks after the 1973 Roe vs Wade decision was overturned, the abortion clinic is still providing abortions. But the Hope Medical Group for Women faces a looming court case on Friday that could spell an end to that. Ted Jackson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Abortion rights supporter Amanda Black, wears her cactus eyewear as she attempts to shout down anti-abortion supporters outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, July 7, 2022. On Tuesday, a chancery judge rejected a request by the clinic to temporarily block a state law banning most abortions. The clinic saw a limited number of patients on Thursday, but not for abortions. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Anti-abortion supporters and their children, in the foreground, sing religious songs as abortion rights supporters wave their signs and shout to be heard above the singing, as they all stand outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, July 7, 2022. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Anti-abortion activists Coleman Boyd, left, and Gabriel Olivier, taunt abortion rights supporters, unseen, standing outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, July 7, 2022. The clinic was the only facility that performed abortions in the state. On Tuesday, a chancery judge rejected a request by the clinic to temporarily block a state law banning most abortions. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Anti-abortion advocate John Busby, right, calls out to women entering the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic as a clinic escort attempts to shield the woman from view, in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, July 7, 2022. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Derenda Hancock, co-director of the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic patient escorts, better known as the Pink House defenders, right, argues with anti-abortion advocate Boris Campos outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, July 7, 2022. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Anti-abortion advocate Boris Campos, left, and clinic escort Dale Gibson, right, give each other an "L" for loser, as they stand outside the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, July 7, 2022. The clinic was the only facility that performed abortions in the state. However, on Tuesday, a chancery judge rejected a request by the clinic to temporarily block a state law banning most abortions. Without other developments in the Mississippi lawsuit, the clinic ceased abortions the end of business Wednesday and the state law took effect Thursday. The clinic saw a limited number of patients on Thursday, but not for abortions. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana can now enforce its ban on almost all abortions under a judge’s order issued Friday amid a flurry of court challenges to state “trigger” laws crafted to take effect when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
The decision came the same day President Joe Biden issued an executive order to protect access to abortion in states where it is still legal and mitigate the potential penalties women seeking the procedure may face after the high court’s ruling on June 24.