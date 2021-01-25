Louisiana: COVID-19 outbreak tied to wrestling tournament

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has confirmed a coronavirus outbreak connected to a wrestling tournament held earlier this month in Ascension Parish, with more than 20 people tied to the event testing positive for COVID-19.

The state Department of Health said athletes, staff and attendees at the Louisiana Classic Wrestling Tournament, which was held at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on Jan. 15 and 16, have tested positive for the coronavirus illness.

The agency said anyone who attended the tournament should immediately get tested for COVID-19, even if not experiencing symptoms — and should quarantine for 10 days since exposure to prevent the risk of further spread.

Tournament attendees also should monitor for fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, loss of taste or smell and other symptoms related to COVID-19, the department said.

