LOS ANGELES (AP) — The chief of staff for the Los Angeles County district attorney was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication earlier this month, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday.

Joseph Iniguez, 36, serves as the chief of staff for George Gascón, who oversees the nation's largest local prosecutorial office. Iniguez told the Times that his arrest was retaliation for filming his fiancé's encounter with police at a drive-through restaurant in suburban Azusa.