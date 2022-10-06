Loretta Lynn's songs resonate anew amid abortion debate KRISTIN M. HALL, AP Entertainment Writer Oct. 6, 2022 Updated: Oct. 6, 2022 9:27 a.m.
FILE - Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase during South By Southwest on March 17, 2016, in Austin, Texas. Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter who became a pillar of country music, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90.
FILE - Country music singer Loretta Lynn embraces her husband, Oliver "Mooney" Lynn, during rehearsal for her New York debut, on Oct. 21, 1982. Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter who became a pillar of country music, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90.
FILE - Abortion-rights supporters chant their objections at the Kentucky Capitol on April 13, 2022, in Frankfort, Ky.
FILE - Country singers Loretta Lynn, left, and Crystal Gayle, right, poses with their mother Mrs. Clara Butcher, during ceremonies of the Academy of Country Music Awards in Buena Park, Calif. on May 2, 1980. Loretta Lynn was honored as the "Country Artist of the Decade" while Crystal Gayle won "Top Female Vocalist" for 1979. Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter who became a pillar of country music, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90.
Flowers stand near the plaque of Loretta Lynn in the Country Music Hall of Fame Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter who became a pillar of country music, died Tuesday at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. She was 90.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Loretta Lynn, the Grammy-winning country music icon who died Tuesday at 90, lived through — and sang about — decades of advancements for women's social movements, achievements now endangered.
A mother multiple times over by the end of her teens, she gave voice to those who had historically had little control over childbirth and their own sexuality. Some of her songs reflected the lives of many rural women and mothers, lamenting their invisible labor and the repressive and gendered roles that kept them tied to a singular identity.
Written By
KRISTIN M. HALL